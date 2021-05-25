Vaishakh is the second month of the Hindu calendar. The sacred Hindu scripture Skanda Purana glorifies the significance of this day. Read on to know more about this Hindu festival.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Purnima is considered very auspicious in Hindus. On the night of Purnima, the moon is fully illuminated, as it falls on the 15th day of Shukla Paksh of the lunar fortnight. The Purnima that falls in the month of Vaishakh is called as Vaishakh Purnima. This year, Vaishakh Purnima is being celebrated on May 26.

Vaishakh Purnima 2021: Time

Purnima tithi starts May 25, 2021 at 8:30 pm

Purnima tithi ends May 26, 2021 at 4:43 pm

Sunrise will take place at 5:45 am

Sunset will take place at 7:01 pm

Moon rise on May 26 at 7:09 pm

Moon set on May 27 at 6:15 am

Vaishakh Purnima 2021: Shubh mahurat

Brahma Muhurat- 04:09 am to 04:57am

Amrit Kaal- 04:07 pm to 05:32 pm

Vaishakh Purnima 2021: Significance

Vaishakh is the second month of the Hindu calendar. The sacred Hindu scripture Skanda Purana glorifies the significance of Vaishakh Purnima. As per beliefs, if people offer prayers and worship Lord Vishnu with devotion, and are blessed with prosperity and fulfillment of desires. God Satyanarayan is a form of Lord Vishnu, devotees worship God Satyanarayan and follow family traditions for puja and rituals.

Vaishakh Purnima 2021: Rituals

- Before sunrise on the day people take bath, having a dip in the holy river is supposed to be very fruitful.

- in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu, light a diya of pure ghee.

- Tulsi is a favourite of Lord Vishnu. So, offer tulsi (basil leaves), flowers and naivedya.

- Chant Vishnu Sahastranama.

- Satynarayana dev puja and fast is also regarded as very auspicious on this day.

- Banana leaves, tulsi leaves, fruits, flowers, bhog and panchamrit are offered.

- Chanting of Satyanarayan Katha is a part of the celebration.

- In the evening, 'arghya' is offered to the moon god when the moon rises.

- Prasad is distributed among all.

- Food, clothes, cash, etc are donated to the needy.

