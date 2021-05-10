As the special day is falling on Tuesday it is also called Bhom Amavasya. Know puja vidhi, shubh mahurat, importance and more about Vishakh Amavasya 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amavasya, also known as no moon day or new moon day occurs once a month. It marks the starting of the bright fortnight of the lunar month, called Shukla Paksha. As per the panchang, Vaishakh Amavasya is falling on Tuesday, May 11 this year in the month of Vaishakh. As the special day is falling on Tuesday it is also called Bhom Amavasya, since Bhom means Tuesday. Apart from that Satuwari Amavasya is also another name for Vaishakh Amavasya.

As no moon is visible on this night, it is the darkest night of the month, therefore it is believed to be an inauspicious day. As per popular beliefs Tantrik and people who perform black magic treat this time as most suitable for tantra sadhna as they believe that evil powers are more stronger during this time.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Date and time

Vaishakh Amavasya Begins- 09:57 PM on May 10, 2021

Vaishakh Amavasya Ends- 00:31 PM on May 11, 2021

Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Shubh Muhurat

Abhijit- 11:36 AM to 12:29 PM

Amrit Kaalam- 06:06 PM to 07:54 PM

Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Significance

As per popular religious belief in Garud Purana, a Hindu scripture, Lord Vishnu has said that on this day of Amavasya, our ancestors visit earth. Therefore, to please them descendants should offer them food and prayers. On this day, people observe vrat and perform puja to remember their forefathers and ancestors. One can get rid of past sins by observing the vrat. Shraddh rituals are performed on Amavasya to appease and pay homage to ancestors. Kaal Sarp Dosh puja is also performed on this day.

Vaishakh Amavasya 2021: Puja vidhi

Start the day in Brahma muhurat by taking bath. If possible have a dip in any holy river.

Start the day in Brahma muhurat by taking bath. If possible have a dip in any holy river. Begin fasting.

Pray lord Sun by offering arghyay.

Offer til to holy river water as well to Peepal tree.

Offer donation food, cloth to brahmans and poor. Spread some seeds or bajra for birds.

By fasting and donations on Vaishakh Amavasya success, prosperity, peace and good health can be achieved.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal