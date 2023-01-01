Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Do's And Don'ts To Keep In Mind On This Auspicious Day

THE AUSPICIOUS occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Margashursha month as per the Hindu calendar. This year this Ekadashi will be celebrated on January 02 across the country. It is also known as Mukkoti or Swarga Vathil Ekadashi in Tamil and Malayalam calendars respectively. Ekadashi vrats are all about self-discipline and devotion towards diety. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. However, some things should be kept in mind while observing the occasion. Read below the important do's and don't to keep in mind on this day.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Do's

1. On the auspicious day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, devotees whether fasting or not, should pay a visit to Lord Vishnu's temple. In case, if you're not able to visit a temple for any reason, try to place the Lord Krishna idol at your home and decorate the place with lights and flowers.

2. On this Ekadashi, devotees observe a day-long fast, therefore chanting holy mantras is considered very auspicious. Chanting of mantras purifies the heart and helps in attaining spiritual perfection.

3. According to the scriptures, it is considered auspicious to read Bhagawad Gita on this day. Spend time reciting the verses mentioned in the holy book of Gita.

4. Devotees should observe a strict whole day-long fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

5. It is also considered auspicious to donate food and clothes to poor and needy people.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Don'ts

1. One should avoid consuming rice on the occasion of Ekadashi.

2. Apart from rice, onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food should be avoided.

3. Devotees observing fasts should not break their fast before the Parana time.

4. One should be polite and calm on this day.