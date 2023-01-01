Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi Of The Auspicious Day

AS THE world is immersed in the celebrations of the new year, the first spiritual occasion of the year is also here. With the celebrations of the new year, people will also celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Ekadashi is an occasion with great significance in the Hindu religion. Ekadashi is the auspicious occasion that worships Lord Vishnu and people observe a whole day-long fast to seek blessings of the deity. As per the Tamil calendar, Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Margazhi which is January.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi will be observed on January 02, 2023. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi will begin at 07:11 PM on January 02 and will end at 08:23 PM on January 2023. The Parana time for Vaikunth Ekadashi is from 07:15 AM to 09:19 AM on January 02, 2023, as per Drik Panchang.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi. As per Hindu beliefs, Vaikuntha Dwaram or the gate of Lord Vishnu's inner sanctum is opened on this day for the devotees. Therefore, devotees observe a whole day fast to attain salvation through their diety. It is an important day for Tirumala Venkateshwar Temple at Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam. It is also believed that this Ekadashi is so powerful that it helps in cleansing a person spiritually and mentally.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Puja Rituals

1. On this special occasion, devotees get up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

2. They visit the temple and offer prayer to the deity.

3. It is considered auspicious to offer garlands, sweets or prasad and bananas.

4. One should recite Shri Hari Stotram, Vishnu Sahastranaam and Vrat Katha.

5. The fast should be broken at Parana time.

6. One should abstain from consuming rice and should also not include them in diety's bhog.

7. Devotees should break their fast by consuming satvik meals without onion and garlic.