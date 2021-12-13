New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vaikuntha Ekadashi, also known as Mokshada Ekadashi, is one of the important Ekdashi's for Hindu devotees as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The auspicious day is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha or Agrahayana, as per the Hindu calendar. On this day, doors to Vaikuntha (Lord Vishnu's heavenly abode) remain open. So devotees who observe a day-long fast on this day are bestowed with prosperous, healthy and wealthy life. Also, they attain salvation, as the name suggests, Moksh from the rebirth cycle.

Also, it was on this auspicious day Bhagavad Gita came into being. So devotees who are planning to observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Vishnu, here we are with detailed information.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: December 14, Tuesday

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 09:32 PM on Dec 13, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 11:35 PM on Dec 14, 2021

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 02:01 AM, December 16

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Significance

As per Hindu texts, this is one of the most auspicious out of all 24 Ekadashis. As per belief, the Vaikuntha dwar remains open and Lord Vishnu bestows its devotees with salvation blessings.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning and take a bath in the sacred waters of rivers such as the Ganga or Yamuna. Also, you can add a few drops of Gangajal to your bucket while bathing.

- Collect all the puja samaghris such as flower, incense stick, etc

- Light ghee lamp in front of Lord Vishnu, do tilak and offer flowers

- Recite prayers or chant Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya mantras and read Vaikuntha Ekadashi vrat Katha.

- Take Sankalp to observe a day-long fast

- Offer, prasad and conclude the puja by performing Lord Vishnu aarti

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv