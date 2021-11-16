New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a special day that is considered sacred as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It is observed on the 14th lunar day of Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) of the Kartik month of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This day is popularly observed in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya and Maharashtra state.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Date and time

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Nishitakal - 23:40 to 00:33, November 18

Duration - 00 Hours 53 Mins

Dev Deepavali on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 09:50 on November 17, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 12:00 on Nov 18, 2021

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Significance

Shiv Purana narrates the legend of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi by stating that once to worship Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu came to Varanasi from Vaikuntha. He pledged to offer a thousand lotuses to Shiva and was singing hymns and offering lotus flowers. However, Lord Vishnu found that the thousandth lotus was missing and since the eyes of Lord Vishnu are often compared to lotus as he is also called Kamalnayan, he plucked one of his eyes and offered to Shiva to complete his pledge. By doing this, Lord Shiva got pleased, and not only Vishnu's eye was restored but also he was rewarded with Sudarshan chakra and sacred weapons.

Another legend says that a Brahmin Dhaneshwar committed several crimes during his lifetime. On the day of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi to wash away his sins, he took bath in the Godavari river. It was a crowded day and Dhaneshwar intermingled with the crowd, however, after his death, Dhaneshwar could get a place in Vaikuntha as Lord Shiva intervened Yama at the time of punishment and told that all the sins of Dhaneshwar got cleansed due to the touch of the devotees on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2021: Rituals and celebration

- The festival is celebrated with a dip in the holy river and is called Kartik Snan.

- Deep Daan Mahotsav is observed in Rishikesh. After chaturmas this occasion is to mark the waking up of Lord Vishnu. Thousands of small lamps made of flour or earthen lamps are floated on the holy river Ganga. Ganga Aarti is also performed.

- With the recitation of Vishnu Sahastrnama devotees offer a thousand lotuses to Lord Vishnu.

- In Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple Lord Vishnu is given a special place of honour. Both the deities Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are duly worshipped as they are worshipping each other.

- Tulsi leaves, favourite to Lord Vishnu are offered to Shiva and Bael leaves, favourite to Lord Shiva are offered to Vishnu.

- Ganga jal, Akshat, Chandan, flowers and camphor etc. are offered.

- Lamps are lit and aarti is performed.

- Fast is observed for the whole day.

- In some other temples this festival is celebrated with their traditional methods.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal