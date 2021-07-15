Some doctors recommend that avoiding spicy foods during monsoon can help in reducing the chances of you getting an infection. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The monsoon season brings with it both positives and negatives into our lives, which includes wider scope for infections and bacteria to grow and infest with that humidity in the air. We see people falling ill one after the other, that is because infections tend to stay alive for much longer than usual in an environment that is much better for them to grow in. The rainy season also has a greater number of patients with vaginal infection (or vaginal yeast infection) on its case.

Causes for vaginal symptoms

As per experts, rain comes humidity and with that comes a lot of infections. The privates of women are already very moist and the added moisture and humidity in the environment only adds to that and causes accelerated infection in the vaginal area. It is also said that the pH levels of the vaginal during monsoons (humidity) drop which in turn increases the chances of a female getting a vaginal infection.

Symptoms of vaginal infection

Here are some common symptoms of vaginal infection:

Rashes near the private parts

Continuous itching

Redness around the private parts

Mild swelling around private parts

Burning sensation while having sexual intercourse or urinating

Vaginal soreness

Vaginal discharge, which is thick, curdy white or greenish yellow or discharge with bad odour

Prevention from vaginal symptoms

Keep it dry

Make sure to keep your vagina always dry during the monsoon. It is necessary to wipe after you urinate. Dry private parts during monsoon can be a preventative measure.

Don't wear wet clothes

Avoid wearing clothes, that are drenched in the water, for a long period of time. Wet clothes help accelerate the growth of the infection of bacteria.

Maintain proper vaginal hygiene

Clean your private parts with lukewarm water (make sure it is not too hot) and avoid any kind of soap. Clean your privates at least two times a day to be on the safer side.

Keep changing your sanitary napkins and tampons incase of menstruation

Maintaining good menstrual hygiene is also important as the sanitary napkin or the tampon is storing blood and the bacteria in the blood can generate very quickly in an environment that is humid and moist. So, changing the pad or tampons every 2 to 3 hours is a good idea, better still use a menstrual cup instead of using sanitary napkins or tampons. They are better for avoiding any kind of infection and environmentally friendly as well.

Keep away from spicy food especially during monsoon

Some doctors recommend that avoiding spicy foods during monsoon can help in reducing the chances of you getting an infection.

Wear cotton inner garments and airy clothes

Wear cotton underwear as it is very mild to the skin and has good breathability as well. It will keep the privates more at ease. Also, wear airy clothes and avoid wearing tight denim jeans or shorts which restricts the breathability of the private parts. Tight clothes increase the risk of retaining sweat in the vaginal area which can lead to rashes and redness in the privates.

With inputs from IANS.

