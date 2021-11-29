New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi is one of the most important days for all Hindus as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. There are a total of 24 Ekadashis, and each has a specific name and significance, out of all is Utpanna Ekadashi. It is observed in the Hindu month of Margashirsha of Krishna Paksha, after Kartik Purnima. This year, Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on November 30, 2021.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Vishnu to seek his blessings for a wealthy, prosperous and healthy life. Also, devotees who pledge to observe yearly fasting, then they should begin from Utpanna Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: November 30, Tuesday

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 04:13 AM on November 30, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:13 AM on December 01, 2021

Parana Time - 07:34 AM to 09:02 AM on December 1, 2021

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 07:34 AM

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Significance

As per Hindu texts, on this day, Goddess Ekadashi was born out of Vishnu to annihilate Demon Mur, who tried to kill Lord Vishnu in his sleep. She is one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu who protected him and killed the demon.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning during Brahma Muhurat, bathe and wear clean clothes.

- Collect all puja samaghris and offer them to Lord Vishnu, such as incense sticks, flowers, clothes, bhog, etc.

- Chant mantras and read Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Katha. You may also read the Vishnu Sahasranam or do the Naam Jaapa.

- Conclude the puja by performing Lord Vishnu aarti

- Break the fast within Dwadashi tithi unless it is over before sunrise. Not breaking fast during the Dwadashi will be equal to an offence. Also, Prana should not be done during Hari Vasara, which is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Mantra

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv