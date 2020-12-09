New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Ekadashi which is observed after the Devutthana Ekadashi in the Krishna Paksha after Kartik Purnima is known as the Utpanna Ekadashi. The day is considered to be one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. This year, the Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on December 10, 2020.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Ekadashi. They also observe fast on this day and pray to attain heaven afterlife and washing away of sins during the lifetime.

According to the legend, Goddess Ekadashi born out of Lord Vishnu to annihilate demon Mur who attempted to kill sleeping, Lord Vishnu. Goddess Ekadashi is considered one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu and hence has the protective powers of Lord Vishnu. Those devotees who want to observe yearly fasting can begin Ekadashi fasting from Utpanna Ekadashi.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 Date and Auspicious Timings:

Utpanna Ekadashi Date - Thursday, December 10, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:51 PM on December 10, 2020

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 10:04 AM on December 11, 2020

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat Vidhi:

A person fasting on Utpana Ekadashi 2020 should not eat on the day of Dashami. After this, get up in Brahma Muhurta and take a bath. After this, by laying a red cloth on a small table or ground, worship the idol or picture of Lord Vishnu with a splash of Ganga water, incense, lamp, etc. After this, offer yellow flowers to the Lord and offer fruits.

Only fruits are offered in this fast. Then light a lamp of ghee and perform Aarti for him. It would be best to recite Vishnu Sahasranama on this day. Do Bhajans and Kirtans of God throughout the day, as well as make donations and in the evening take the fruit after the Deepdan. On the next day in the morning i.e. on Dwadashi date, worship Lord Krishna and provide food to the needy and send them away.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 Vrat significance:

According to the Puranas, observing Ekadashi fast gives immense blessings of Lord Vishnu. Donation done on this day results for births. In this fast, chanting, penance and donating give fruits equal to Ashwamedha Yagya. If you want to keep the fast of Ekadashi that falls every month, then you can start with Utpana Ekadashi. By keeping this fast, there is always happiness and peace in life and Goddess Lakshmi is also blessed.

Posted By: Talib Khan