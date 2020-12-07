On this day, the devotees should keep fast and they should offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and they should lit incense sticks, ask for forgiveness and keep rosary to appease him.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Utpanna Ekadashi is known to be one of the auspicious days in Hindu calendar. This day is observed on Margsirsh month's Krishna Paksha by observing a fast. On this day, the devotees pray to Maa Ekadashi and Lord Vishnu. This day is even more special because on this day Maa Ekadashi was born and Lord Vishnu killed monster Murmura on this day. According to the Hindu tradition, devotees observe fast on this day and by this, their sins are washed away and it helps them to achieve heaven afterlife.

This festival is observed twice in a year and it is dominantly celebrated in the month of Kartik. This year the Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on December 10.

Utpanna Ekadashi Date

December 10 at 12:51 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - December 11 at 10:04 AM

Passing Time

December 11 from 01:17 to 03:21

Hari Wassar End Time on Passing Day- 03:18 PM

How to offer prayers on this day?

On this day, the devotees should keep fast and they should offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and they should lit incense sticks, ask for forgiveness and keep rosary to appease him. Devotees should invite married women for food and offer them fruits and makeup materials. Worship Peepal tree, offer milk and light a candle. Chanting the mantra Om Vasudevai Namah for at least 108 times. Prepare Kheer and include Tulsi-- also worship this herb-- in it. Ensure that you only give away yellow clothes and foods to people. On next day follow the same process and offer foods to Brahmins.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma