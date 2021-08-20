Ustad Bismillah Khan Death Anniversary: he was also awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the third classical musician after M. S. Subbalakshmi and Ravi Shankar.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ustad Bismillah Khan was a legendary personality of Indian classical music. He was the one who brought Shehnai, a reeded wooden, instrument into mainstream music. Bismillah, born as Qamaruddin Khan, was born in a traditional musician family, and at the tender age of 6, he moved to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, to be with his uncle, a Shehnai player. At the age of 14, he accompanied his uncle to the Allahabad music conference, and ever since then, there was no looking back for him.

He went on to make his name in Shehnai across the globe and it was then he was titled 'Ustad'. Shehnai maestro has been part of many auspicious events, including the first Independence Day, Cannes Art Festival an Osaka Trade Fair and World Exposition in Montreal.

Not just live concerts, he has also been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. He provided Shehnai melodies in the Kannada film Sannadi Appanna in 1977 and Vijay Bhatt's Goonj Uthi Shehnai.

On August 21, he said alvida to this world after suffering a cardiac arrest in 2006. So, ahead of his death anniversary, we have brought you some of his best compositions that you must listen to:

Raag-Todi Teen Taal

Raag Bhairavi

Rachana Puran

Kajri

Raag Bhimpalasi

Ustad Bismillah was awarded Padma Shri in 1961, Padma Bhushan in 1968 and Padma Vibhushan in 1980. Not just this, he was also awarded the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the third classical musician after M. S. Subbalakshmi and Ravi Shankar.

In 2008, the government of India issues a commemorative postage stamp of Rs 5 in his honour on August 21.

