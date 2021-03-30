The risk of infection further went on a downfall by 90 per cent after 14 days post the second dosage of the vaccine as per the study. Read on to know more about the latest research.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A latest study on COVID-19 vaccine released on Minday has been hitting the headlines. According to the research conducted by vaccinated US healthcare personnel and first responders, states that COVID-19 vaccines which have been made by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc managed to reduced the risk of the coronavirus infection by 80 per cent. Yes, the risk was decreased drastically within two weeks or more after the first of two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the risk further went on a downfall by 90 per cent after 14 days post the second dosage of the vaccine. The study was done on 4000 people. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study further provided the data on covid vaccines' capability to offer protection and fight against virus which includes the infections that do not show any symptoms.

On the other hand, previously, the clinical trials which were done earlier suggested vaccine's efficiency in reducing the risk of illness from coronavirus. The director of CDC Rochelle Walensky in a statement said, "This study shows that our national vaccination efforts are working."

In the result of the use of mRNA vaccines aka messenger RNA vaccines it was found out that large controlled clinical trials were conducted even prior to when they got the emergency use permit from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Meanwhile, talking about the total COVID-19 cases in the world, the number has now surpassed 127.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.79 million. As per the public health officials', following COVID-19 guidelines like wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing, hand hygiene and prompt vaccination can help prevent against infections and emerging strains.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta