Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States of America (USA) on Thursday approved people with "weakened immune systems" to get an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

However, the FDA clarified that individuals who are fully vaccinated are "adequately protected" and do not need a booster shot. It also said that the booster dose will be administered at least 28 days following the two-dose regimen of the same vaccine to individuals 18 years of age or older.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines," said acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

"Today's action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from Covid-19. As we've previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine at this time. The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future," she added.

Will India follow the suit?

As of now, there has been no word from the government over a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. However, multiple studies have found that a 'third' dose of the vaccine can boost the vaccine's immunity and efficacy rates.

However, several health experts have said that more data is needed to establish if a third COVID-19 vaccine dose will more effectively help in fighting the pandemic.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Samiran Panda, Director of the ICMR National AIDS Research Institute, said if the companies are deciding on giving a third booster dose after two doses then it should be based upon data on immunological memory.

This means that after two doses what is the status of antibody concentration and after how long it comes below a level after which one needs the third booster dose, he said.

"I wonder why the companies are suggesting this and what is the data because COVID-19 we came to know in December 2019 and the vaccines were made in April and August. So we don't have enough data and I think the proposal for third dose is based on a conjecture rather than the time that needs to lapse after which we will have data on how many shots are needed. So time has not come as yet," he told PTI.

