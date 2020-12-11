Universal health coverage is integral to delivering the Sustainable Development Goals, our blueprint of a better future for people and planet.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: When we say “Health is Wealth”, it means that the health of a person is the most essential factors that should be taken care of. Everyone has the right to get the best service whenever they need, without worrying for financial hardships. So, to enhance this practice every year, December 12 is celebrated as the Universal Health Coverage Day.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “Universal health coverage is integral to delivering the Sustainable Development Goals, our blueprint of a better future for people and planet. On this International Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to health for all as an investment in humanity, wellbeing and prosperity for everyone".

History of Universal Health Coverage Day

To accelerate the progress towards Universal Health Coverage, United Nations General Assembly endorsed a resolution on 12th December 2012. However, it was on 12th December 2017, the UN passed a resolution 72/138 to celebrate International Universal Health Coverage Day.

UHC on their official site wrote, “To promote physical and mental health and well-being, and to extend life expectancy for all, we must achieve universal health coverage and access to quality health care. We must leave no one behind.”

What is Universal Health Coverage Day?

This campaign ensures people of all groups regardless of religion, caste, creed, etc to get the best health services without facing any kind of financial hardships. The campaign ensures quality health services, rehabilitation, treatment, palliative care and from health promotion to prevention. Not just this it also focuses on the good health of the children so that they can study.



Theme of Universal Health

The theme of 2020 is “Health for all: protect everyone. To end this crisis and build a safer and healthier future, we must invest in health systems that protect us all now”

Facts about Universal Health Coverage Day

Approximately 100 million people are still pushed into extreme poverty because they have to pay for health care.

At least half of the population of the world does not have full coverage of essential health services.

To achieve Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Member States agreed to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.

Around 800 million people i.e. almost 12% of the world's population spent at least 10% of their household budgets to pay for health care.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv