New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: United Nations International Children Emergency Fund, UNICEF Day is annually celebrated on December 11, to aware people globally about the programme initiated to provide supplies, assistance and improve health, nutrition, education, and general welfare of children after World War II. The day was first established by U.N. Relief Rehabilitation Administration on December 11, 1946, to provide immediate relief to children and mothers affected by World War II.

The theme of this year's UNICEF Day 2021 is to help children in recovering from interruptions and learning losses experienced through the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years.

As the day is just around the corner, here we are with some inspirational quotes and messages that you can send to your family and friends. Also, you can use them as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

UNICEF Day 2021: Wishes

Many many happy and warm wishes on this great day. A happy UNICEF day to you and your family.

-Children are an essential part of our society, and their development should be the priority of every country. On this UNICEF day, let us all spread this vital message. Cheers to UNICEF day.

-On this UNICEF day, let us make this day a memorable one by making ourselves involved in giving a better life to the children. Have a happy celebration.

-Just like this great initiative taken by United Nations, today let us all make this day great by giving our contributions for the same.

-UNICEF day is celebrated to acknowledge UNICEF’s work, and hence we should celebrate the day with pride. A very happy UNICEF day to you.

-UNICEF day should bring a smile to the face of every child. Let us all together work to make that happen—a happy UNICEF day to you and your family. Have a grand celebration.

- Sending you and your family many many great and happy wishes on this UNICEF day.

-On this beautiful day, I wish you and all the children across the world a pleased UNICEF day. I send you all my good wishes.

-A happy UNICEF day to you, and I hope you will surely admire the work the UN has been doing to uplift children worldwide.

-A great day for doing something delicious. This day I hope you would also make yourself a part of this great initiative and show your love towards every child. I wish you and your family a happy UNICEF day.

-I am sure you would get real happiness in helping the needy children around your locality. So have fun and pleasure by celebrating this day.

-A pleased UNICEF day to everyone. I hope you and your family would surely give out your contributions to the fund and welcome this day with much love and happiness.

-All my good wishes and love to you and your children on this UNICEF day. I hope you will have a good time celebrating such an important day.

UNICEF Day 2021: Quotes

-“Around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all. Let us build on advances and re-commit to putting children first. ” ~ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

"There's enough on this planet for everyone's needs but not for everyone's greed." -Mohandas Gandhi

-“I never look at the masses as my responsibility. I look at the individual. I can love only one person at a time. Just one,one,one.” ~ Mother Teresa

"I can testify to what UNICEF means to children because I was among those who received food and medical relief right after World War II." -Audrey Hepburn

"Hunger is not a problem. It is an obscenity. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." Anne Frank

"Of those who die from avoidable, poverty-related causes, nearly 10 million, according to UNICEF, are children under five. They die from diseases such as measles, diarrhoea, and malaria that are easy and inexpensive to treat or prevent." -Peter Singer

"If you can't feed a hundred people, then feed just one." -Mother Teresa

UNICEF Day 2021: Messages

-On this day, let us try to bring smiles to everybody’s face by spreading the message of love and togetherness.

-Every child on this earth has a right to better and healthy living. UNICEF spreads this message all across the globe and works for the betterment of children.

-Today, let us not forget to give our contribution to the efforts made by UNICEF towards poverty.

-Not only today, but every day should be equally celebrated as UNICEF day. We should all work together and be a part of this beautiful cause behind celebrating this day.

-On this day, let us all take a pledge to support the United Nations for their great initiative towards the betterment of children.

-Education plays a vital role in the development of a nation, and the United Nations is playing a significant role in providing education and taking care of children all across the globe.

-Today, let us all contribute a little something to the members of UNICEF and their hard work and efforts.

-A child should be treated with the utmost care, and hence on this day, we should spread the vital message of educating every child and taking care of them.

-UNICEF day inspires us to spread the message of togetherness and remind one another about the importance of education for children.

-Helping the needy should always be the motto of everyone’s life. Children are the future of the world. Hence, we should always be ready to serve them and help them live a good life.

-On this UNICEF day, let us not forget that every contribution counts and is valuable. Children have always been considered as the form of God. Helping them grow should be our primary aim.

-Let us all celebrate the day by spreading this positive message. We should all take a pledge to support the efforts made by UNICEF towards a better future.

-In our busy lives, most of us have neglected many vital factors, but the United Nations makes sure to address all the critical problems.

-The work United Nations has been doing for the upliftment of children is adorable, and hence we should show our support towards United Nations on this day.

-No child should be denied the right to education, and United Nations tries its best to do everything possible to uplift all the children around the globe. Let us support them by celebrating this day with pride and joy.

-We all are blessed with a good life. But there are many children who are deprived of getting a good experience.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv