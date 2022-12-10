UK, Egypt And France Among List Of Most-Googled Places In The World In 2022 | Check Here

ARE YOU the one who enjoys travelling as well? So you're the one that always searches for directions on Google, am I correct? It's true that Google genuinely benefits everyone, though. Overall, it provides us with the answers to every issue. You may now use this new list of the top Google locations worldwide this year if you're eager to create your travel wishlist. Learn more by reading on.

UK's Buckingham Palace

Since you are the one travelling to the UK, your trip will not be complete if you skip Buckingham Palace. It is a palace and the capital of the United Kingdom. One of the few active royal palaces in the world that allows tourists to take a tour of the interior is this one.

Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France

The magnificent Louvre Pyramid is a glass building that houses the Louvre Museum. Therefore, everyone in Paris should see this. In addition to being an architectural masterpiece, it is also one of the most well-known sites in Paris, and its fame is due to its magnificence and beauty.

Egypt's Great Pyramid At Giza

What can be said about the Great Pyramid of Giza, this beautiful building? Despite the fact that you may have seen this location before, the emotion you get when you are in front of it is truly wonderful. One of the largest Egyptian pyramids was constructed here in the sixth century, and it continues to enchant anybody who visits the area.

Big Ben, London

Do you recognise the moniker "Big Ben"? It is renowned for its enormous bell and accuracy and is known as the "Great Bell" of the Great Clock of Westminster. Begbeen is certainly a must-see site and one of London's best and most beloved iconic landmarks. This clock tower, which weighs over 13 t (13,760 lb), looks amazing at night when the clock faces are illuminated.

Royal Palace Of Brussels, Brussels

The King conducts his official business from his primary office and administrative residence, the Royal Palace of Brussels. Even though they don't reside in this building, the royal family does occasionally have joyful occasions there.