Admit it you have even bought a few things just because you found the packaging attractive. Well, that's almost everyone of us most of the time, we do get drawn towards funky and attractive packaging especially when it comes to food. But the shiny new packets might look pretty but are dangerous for the food you consume and the environment as well.

The debate over food packaging has been around the world for the last few years. Some giant firms have also come forward with measures like plastic ban, but the use of plastic has increased again due to hygiene. Now whether the food packaging can meet the standards of safety and health or not is one of the major topics of discussions all around the globe. In view of this, ORB conducted a systematic and in-depth study of research papers and articles from all over the world. Most of the research papers state the concern that the chemicals use in the packaging need to protect both health and the environment.

According to Foodprint, there are four types of food packaging worldwide - plastic packaging, metal packaging, paper/fiber packaging, and glass packaging. Out of them, packagings which are made from raw materials is dangerous for health. The same goes for the metal cans and packets made of anti-corrosives. Also, paper/ fiber packaging that can hold liquids are also not considered healthy.

Therefore, before the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of governments banned plastics which led to food companies and other firms switching to paper products which are also damaging health. But, due to the fact that these packaging products are cheaper and can hold the food properly, it is very difficult for most firms to totally rule out such options. A lot of reports state that to compensate for the economic loss which happened to the food industry during coronavirus outbreak, restaurants are compulsively giving up better options of packaging their food.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal