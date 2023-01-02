Turmeric Coffee: 5 Health Benefits Of Golden Milk Latte That Will Make You Add It In Your Diet ASAP

IT IS nearly impossible to start our days without a sip of coffee. From black coffee, and expresso to latte, cappuccino and Americano, we start our early morning with our favourite coffee types. However, we are very well aware that coffee contains caffeine which can cause extreme anxiety in people suffering from panic or anxiety disorders. Too much consumption of coffee can also lead to headaches, insomnia, muscle tremors, irritability and many more. However, to get health benefits from coffee, consuming turmeric coffee can be one of the best options for fitness freaks.

Turmeric coffee or golden milk lattes have gained much popularity in the past few years. They are extremely comforting, warm, favoured and packed with healthy nutrients and antioxidants. By just adding one extra ingredient which is turmeric, you can make your regular dosage of coffee a healthy beverage.

How To Make Turmeric Coffee:

Benefits Of Turmeric Coffee or Golden Milk Latte

1. Reduces Inflammation

According to Healthline, turmeric coffee is incredibly simple to prepare and just requires one extra ingredient as turmeric into it. Turmeric, which is used in every household as a spice and effective home remedy contains a compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties and possesses pain-relieving properties. The compound curcumin may also help in alleviating chronic inflammation.

2. Lowers Risk Of Heart Diseases

The compound, curcumin in turmeric offers protection to the heart. It reduces chronic inflammation which can cause cardiovascular diseases and can reduce cholesterol levels in the body.

3. Supports Weight Loss

As we know that the caffeine in coffee already helps in weight loss, but adding a pinch of turmeric to it may help support weight loss at a healthy level. Curcumin suppresses chronic inflammation, helps in burning fat and aids your weight loss journey. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is one of the factors causing obesity.

4. Improves Mood

Many studies state that curcumin, the compound in turmeric can be effective in reducing anxiety and decreasing the lengths of depressive episodes. Being a quick shot of energy, it increases the levels of energy in the body and helps you get away with the feelings of dizziness, and anti-fatigue.

5. Relieves Pain

With many extensive benefits, curcumin is also known to be a natural pain reliever. It also helps in reducing muscle soreness after exercise, reduces pain and increases ease of movement in people with osteoarthritis.