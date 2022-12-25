Tunisha Sharma Dies By Suicide At 20: Know How Mental Health Plays A Key Role In Quality Life

TV ACTRESS Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Basai In Palghar district on December 24 (Saturday) according to news reports. The police have arrested Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), more than 700,000 people die due to suicide every year. It is the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29 year-olds. 77 per cent of global suicides occur in low0and middle-income countries. WHO states that every suicide is a tragedy that affects families, communities and entire countries with long-lasting impacts on the people left behind. Suicide has become a global phenomenon in all regions of the world. It is a serious health problem and a comprehensive multisectoral suicide prevention strategy is needed.

Why Is Mental Health Important?

An individual's mental health plays a great role in determining their quality of health and life. Any person's mental health includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. It is very important at each stage of life, from childhood to adulthood. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, below are some facts about suicide:

1. More than 50 per cent will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

2. 1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point in their lives, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.

3. 1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year.

4. 1 in 25 Americans live with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or depression.

According to MentalHealth.gov, early warning signs of deteriorating mental health are as follows:

Pulling away from people and usual activities

Feeling numb or like nothing matters

Feeling helpless or hopeless

Feeling unusually confused, forgetful, on edge, angry, upset, worried, or scared

Eating or sleeping too much or too little

Having low or no energy

Inability to perform daily tasks like taking care of your kids or getting to work or school

Having persistent thoughts and memories you can't get out of your head

Thinking of harming yourself or others

Recurrent thoughts of suicide

Experiencing severe mood swings that cause problems in relationships

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)