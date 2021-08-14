Tulsidas Jayanti 2021: An ardent follower of Lord Rama is best known for authoring Ramcharitramanas, based on Lord Rama's life.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tulsidas was a renowned Hindu saint and poet in Hindi, Indian and world literature. He is known for his works on the art, culture and society in Sanskrit and Awadhi. An ardent follower of Lord Rama is best known for authoring Ramcharitramanas, based on Lord Rama's life. He was the first one to start the Ramlila plays, the folk-theatre adaptation of the Ramayana, written by Valmiki.

To honour this great poet, every year, on the Saptami tithi of the Krishna Paksha during the month of Sawan, Tulsidas Jayanti is celebrated. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on August 15, 2021.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2021: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Date: August 15, Sunday

Saptami Tithi Begins: 11:50 AM on August 14, 2021

Saptami Tithi Ends: 09:51 AM on August 15, 2021

Tulsidas Jayanti 2021: Significance

Tulsidas was one of the greatest and knowledgeable poets whose work inspire generations. As per Hindu belief, Tulsidas is said to be the avatar of Sage Valmiki, who authored Ramayana. To celebrate this day, every year, various events are held on the teachings of Tulsidas, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be celebrated virtually.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2021: Quotes

"Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion."

"There can be no happiness for a being nor can its mind know any peace even in a dream so long as it does not relinquish desire, which is an abode of sorrow."

"Lust, anger, vanity and covetousness are all paths leading to hell. Abjuring, all these adore the Hero of Raghu's line, whom saints worship."

“When a minister, a physician and a religious preceptor; these three use pleasing words from fear or hope of reward, the result is that dominion, health, and faith, all the three immediately set towards destruction.”

"The elephant passing through the marketplace is always beset by curs, but he doesn't care and walks straight to his destination. So it is always when a great soul appears there will be numbers to bark after him."

"No virtue is equal to the good of others and no vice greater than hurting others."

"It is sinful to even see the face of a man who does not feel his friend’s pain. Treat your own mountain-like pain as a speck. Treat your friend’s speck-like pain as a mountain."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv