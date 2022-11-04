Tulsi Vivah Story 2022: Know Story Behind The Celebration Of This Auspicious Festival

TULSI VIVAH falls on the eleventh day of the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. Also known as Tulasi Kalyanam, this Hindu festival commemorates the ceremonial wedding of the Goddess Tulsi with Lord Vishnu or his incarnation as Shaligram. This year this festival will be celebrated on November 04 across the country with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The rituals of this festival include performing a ceremonial wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The story behind this festival goes back centuries. Read below the historical story of this festival.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Story

Centuries ago, there was a demon named Jalandhar who terrorised the entire universe. He was married to a girl named Brindha. Due to her piety, the demon attained immortality and attained invincibility. The demon could not be vanquished unless Brindha's chastity was contested. Lord Vishnu deceived himself as Jalandhar and violated her at the command of the gods.

The demon's powers subsequently disappeared, and Shiva defeated him in battle. After realising her misfortune, Brindha cursed Lord Vishnu, wishing for him to turn black and be separated from his wife. When Lord Vishnu presumed the form of Ram and became separated from his wife Sita, her curse was fulfilled.

Brindha burnt to apologise for her transgression and later transformed into the Tulsi plant, gaining immortality. She was married to Lord Vishnu in this form as a result of her prayers. Since then, Tulsi worship, Tulsi offerings to Lord Vishnu, and Tulsi Vivah have become common among devotees.

The devotees wake up early in the morning on Prabodhini Ekadashi or the following day, take a holy bath, and clean their homes. The majority of Hindu homes typically have a potted Tulsi plant growing inside. The devotees on this day observe a day-long fast and the celebrations are held in the evening. The marriage ceremony is performed by the ladies of the house with the assistance of a priest.