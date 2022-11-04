Tulsi Vivah 2022: 9 Important Things To Keep In Mind While Celebrating This Auspicious Festival

BEING ONE of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar, Tulsi Vivah or the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi with Lord Vishnu or his avatar Saligram is celebrated across the country with great devotion and joy. This festival marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the winter wedding season for Hindus.

According to the Gregorian calendar, this auspicious day is on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the Hindu month of Kartik. This year the festival of Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 05. However, while celebrating this festival, devotees should keep in mind some important things.

Read below some important things to keep in mind while celebrating the festival of Tulsi Vivah:

1. During the puja of the festival, As per Vastu Shastras, the Tulsi plant should not be offered vermillion.

2. Place the Tulsi plant in an earthen pot while the festivities.

3. Do not place the holy Tulsi plant on the floor while performing the puja and try to place it in the northeast or north direction of your house.

4. Avoid the use of plastic utensils for rituals of the festival. Also, keep in mind to write 'Shri Krishna' on the vessels with turmeric.

5. Wear a Tulsi mala during the puja.

6. Abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol or smoking on this day.

7. Do not touch the holy plant of Tulsi with unwashed hands.

8. The celebrations of the festival should be performed between Prabhodhini Ekadashi, which is the eleventh or twelfth day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month.

9. Observe fast till evening until the beginning of the festival celebrations.

The different parts of India celebrate the festival in innovative ways. Bihar celebrates the festival of Tulsi Vivah as a three-day festival from Ekadashi to Trayodashi. Bhog of 56 types is made and offered to God and distributed amongst people. In Maharashtra, the ceremony of Tulsi Vivah includes a ritual where a white cloth is held between the bride and the groom while recitations of mantras complete the wedding.