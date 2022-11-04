Tulsi Vivah 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi Of The Auspicious Festival

TULSI VIVAH is a significant religious festival celebrated to worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi. The Tulsi Vivah or marriage of Tulsi with Lord Vishnu is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the month of Kartik. According to Hindu texts, it is an auspicious day to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. The celebration of this day eliminates the obstacles and problems in the lives of married couples.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The festival of Tulsi Viavh will be celebrated on November 05 across the country. According to Drik Panchnag, the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 06:08 PM on November 04 and ends at 05:06 PM on November 05, 2022.

According to the Times of India, the shubh muhurats for the puja are:

Morning Muhurat: 07:58 AM to 09:20 AM

Afternoon Muhurat: 01:27 PM to 02:49 PM

Evening Muhurat: 05:33 PM to 07:11 PM

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Significance

It is an auspicious festival in which devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi. On this day, temples are decorated with diyas, lights and flowers and kirtans are organised. Bhandara is organised by devotees to distribute food and Prashad among needy people.

According to Hindu beliefs, couples who are childless should perform Tulsi Vivha along with a priest. By organising this puja of Tulsi Vivah, the couple is blessed with a child and happiness in their lives. Moreover, people who have a desire for a girl child should perform the Kanyadaan during Tulsi Vivah to get blessed with a daughter.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Puja Vidhi

To begin with, the puja, decorate an area of your house by making a beautiful rangoli. Prepare a mandap with sugarcane or bamboo tree sticks and place two chowkis next to each other. Cover them with a red cloth and yellow cloth respectively. Place a Tulsi plant on the right chowki along with the idol of Lord Vishnu on the left chowki. Place a water-filled Kalash and add rice and a coin into it. Cover the Kalash with coconut. Now, place an idol of Lord Ganesh and offer Arghya. Offer Mauli, haldi, kumkum, roli, dhoop, diya, flowers and bhog to each God and seek blessings to complete the Tulsi Vivah. Do Gathbandhan of Tulsi with Lord Vishnu with a red and yellow cloth, do Kanya daan, and keep Akshat and Dakshina on a plate to offer to Lord Vishnu. Conclude the vivah by doing aarti.