New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tulsi is a sacred plant for Hindus and is worshipped as the avatar of Lakshmi. Tulsi Vivah is a ceremonial festival performed between Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima. The day varies regionally and it is a ceremonial marriage of Tulsi plant and black holy stone called Saligram.

Tulsi Vivah 2021: Date and time

Tulasi Vivah on Monday, November 15, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 06:39 on Nov 15, 2021

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 08:01 on Nov 16, 2021

Tulsi Vivah 2021: Significance

As per Hindu scriptures, Tulsi plant was a woman named Vrinda married to asura king Jalandhar. Devtas couldn't defeat Jalandhar as he became invincible due to his devotion to Lord Vishnu. Vrinda promised a sankalpa for the victory of Jalandhar till he returns from the war. Lord Vishnu destroyed the Sankalpa of Vrinda by disguised himself as Jalandhar.

Vrinda cursed Lord Vishnu to become Saligram and to be seperated from his wife Devi Lakshmi. Vrinda then got drowned in the ocean, the Lord Vishnu then transferred her soul to a plant, which was afterwards worshipped as Tulsi.

With the blessings of Lord Vishnu, in her next birth on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi Tulsi got married to Vishnu in the form of Saligram. The ceremonial Tulsi Vivah is performed to commemorate this event.

Tulsi Vivah 2021: Celebrations

The Tulsi Vivah resembles the traditional Hindu wedding. The bride Tulsi is dressed with saree or lehnga and ornaments. Bindi is applied on a leaf or a human face affixed on the plant is decorated with bindi and nose-ring. The groom is either brass image or picture of Vishnu or Krishna or a black holy stone, the symbol of Lord Vishnu, draped around with dhoti. Both Vishnu and Tulsi are given bath and decorated with garlands. The couple is linked with a sacred thread and wedding ceremony is performed.

Devotees observe fast on this day.

Tulsi Vivah 2021: Tulsi Mantra

Namo Namaste Tulsi

Papam Har Hari Priye.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal