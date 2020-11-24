Tulsi Vivah 2020: Tulsi vivah is celebrated on Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. On this day, Tulsi got married to Shaligram (Incarnation of Lord Vishnu).

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tulsi vivah is done on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month. It is also celebrated as Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, according to the Hindu lunar calendar, Ekadashi is falling on November 25. On this day Mata Tulsi is married to Lord Shaligram. It is believed that the person who performs the ritual of Tulsi marriage gets as much virtue as one gets from Kanyadaan. Shaligram is considered an incarnation of Vishnu. There is a mythological story behind this ritual.

According to the Hindu scriptures, once Tulsi (Basil) got angry and cursed Vishnu due to which he became a stone. In order to get rid of this curse, Vishnu took the incarnation of Shaligram. He then married Mata Tulsi. It is said that Mata Tulsi is the incarnation of Maa Lakshmi. Tulsi marriages are performed on Dwadashi in many places. Read on to know the auspicious time and the worship method, date and time of Tulsi marriage.

Tulsi Marriage:

Auspicious time for Tulsi marriage:

Ekadashi date begins- 25 November, Wednesday, 2:42 am

Ekadashi date ends- November 26, Thursday, till 5:10 am

Dwadashi start date- 26 November, Thursday, 05:10 am

Dwadashi date ends- 27 November, Friday, 07:46 am

Tulsi Vivah Vidhi:

For a Tulsi marriage, a pavilion has to be built around the Tulsi plant. Then offer a red sindoor to the basil plant. Also, offer all the makeup items. After this, worship Lord Ganesha and Shaligram. Shaligram takes the throne of the idol of God. Then do their seven circumambulations with Tulsi Ji. Do aarti and sing wedding songs.

Disclaimer

'The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculation contained in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been sent to you by collecting it from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/ beliefs/ scriptures. Our aim is just to convey information, its users should consider it as mere information. Apart from this, the responsibility of any use of this will rest with the user himself.'

Posted By: Srishti Goel