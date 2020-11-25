Tulsi Vivah 2020: Tulsi Vivah is done on the Ekadashi (11th) date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. Read on to know Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Katha and the importance of the day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tulsi Vivah is organized on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, the Tulsi wedding is on Thursday, November 26. On this day, Tulsi is ceremonially married to Lord Shaligram. There is a legend in reference to why Tulsi is married to Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram (stone) on Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. According to the boon given to Vrinda, Tulsi and Shaligram got married.

Importance of Tulsi Vivah

Kartik Shukla Ekadashi is also known as Dev Uthani Ekadashi. On this day, Lord Vishnu comes out of his endless sleep. All the gods along with them also abandon yoga sleep. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this day. Then Lord Shaligram and Tulsi are married. Manglik functions like marriage, mundan, upanayan rites start from this day itself.

Benefits from tulsi marriage

Worship of Tulsi and Lord Shaligram on Ekadashi ends the problems faced in married life. People who are not married, their relationships get confirmed. Not only this, by marrying Tulsi, one gets merit like Kanyadaan.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Vidhi

It is believed that on the evening of Ekadashi, devotees must decorate the flower basil plant with ocher etc. Then, by making a pavilion of reed around it, they cover it with a chunari or emblem of a boar. Wrap basil in a saree and wear basil leaves to Tulsi and adorn them.

After that, worship Lord Ganesha, the deities and Shaligram Ji duly and worships the Shodashopchar, worship of Sritulasi ji with the mantra 'Tulasai Namah' is also done. Then, keep a coconut with Dakshina in the form prasad and take the throne of the idol of Lord Shaligram in the hand and do seven circumambulations of Tulsi Ji and complete the marriage ceremony after Aarti.

Tulsi marriages carry out all the functions similar to Hindu marriages. Mangal songs are also sung at the time of marriage. Tulsi marriage in Rajasthan is known as 'Batua Firana'. The dedication of one lakh Tulsi letters to Srihari Vishnu leads to the attainment of Baikuntha Loka (Heaven).

