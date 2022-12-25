Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Date, Significance And Puja Vidhi Of This Auspicious Day

TULSI IS known as one of the holiest and most sacred plants in India since ancient times. It is considered auspicious to perform Tulsi puja every day and seek blessings. Every year on December 25, Tulsi Pujan Diwas is celebrated across the country. According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Lakshmi resides in the holy Tulsi plant and is the Goddess of happiness and prosperity.

It is also believed that the Tulsi plant is very dear to Lord Vishnu and the ones who perform Tulsi Pujan are blessed with Lord Vishnu's blessings. Any person who applies dripping water from Tulsi leaves on their forehead, is equivalent to a holy bath in the river Ganges.

Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Significance

Tulsi Pujan Diwas is a Hindu holiday and is celebrated on December 15 annually. It is an auspicious day when the Tulsi plant is worshipped and planted at home. The Tulsi plant is one of the most sacred plants and is known for its medicinal properties. As per Hindu mythology, the Tulsi plant brings health, wealth and prosperity to the house.

Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the auspicious occasion of Tulsi Pujan Diwas, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a bath. After bathing and wearing clean clothes, one must offer water to the Tulsi plant. Apply vermilion and offer flowers to the plant, light incense sticks and diya in front of it. Chat mantras and offer payers to the Tulsi plant.

Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Tulsi Mantras

1. "Om tulasyai vidmahe

Vishnupriyayei dhimahi

Tanno vrinda prachodayat"

2. "Samasta vaikuntha shiromanau shri krishnasya vrindavana dhanya dhamni dattadhikare vrishabhanu putryavrinde namas te caranaravindam"

3. "Tvadiya dutyena nikunja yunoratyutkayoh keli vilasa siddhih tvat saubhagam kena nirucyatam tadvrinde namas te caranaravindam"