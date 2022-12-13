Tuesday Transformation: Sara Ali Khan's 'Fat To Fit' Weight Loss Journey Is A Major Inspiration

THE ROYAL superstar, Sara Ali Khan is popularly known for her weight loss journey and is an inspiration to millions of people who are trying to lose weight. On today's Monday motivation, we bring you the weight loss journey from 96 kgs to 55 kgs of the Kedarnath fame. No one ever believed at first that Sara Ali Khan is the actress who was once 96 kgs. Her weight loss journey is special as she was also suffering from PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

Sara Ali Khan's Weight Loss Journey

The Love Aaj Kal star in her many interviews has revealed that she used to eat a lot of junk food, especially pizzas because of which she gained a tremendous weight of 96 kgs.

But also being diagnosed with PCOS contributed to weight gain and hormonal imbalances. During the second year of her college at Columbia University, Sara made up her mind that she wanted to pursue acting as her career and for that she has to take her diet and lifestyle changes seriously.

In an interview, Sara mentioned that "I lived on 110 on Broadway and there used to be a Pizza place called Tom’s Pizza. And for the first two years of my college, I have eaten so much of that pizza. I didn’t even realize that there is this Vitamin shop, right next to Tom’s Pizza, where you get these protein bars and salads. I think that was it, the movement from Tom’s Pizza to Vitamin shop. And somewhere in the middle of that, I lost weight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Making up her mind for losing weight, the actress gave a try to the keto diet. Along with fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, Sara Ali Khan practised KISS which stands for 'Keep it safe, simple and smart.' Some of the must-follow weight loss tips to get a lean and fit body of the actress to include:

1. Avoid junk food

2. Consuming nutritious meals

3. Doing pilates with a trainer

4. Strength training

5. Enjoy playing a sport

Have a look at some of the workout videos of the actress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)