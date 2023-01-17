Tuesday Transformation: Kiara Advani's Then And Now Pics Will Leave Your Jaw-Dropped

ONE OF the most talented and iconic actresses of Bollywood, Kiara Advani started with a rather simple girl-next-door vibe. Within a short period, 'Kabir Singh' fame turned her into one of the most gorgeous and stylish divas. She made her acting debut in the year 2014 in the movie 'Fugli' and captured the limelight with the biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Kiara Advani has paved the way to success with her brilliant acting skills and fashionable style.

Over the years, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actress has also emerged as a fashion icon across the globe. Be it a star-studded event, promotional event or airport looks, Kiara makes a statement with her sartorial choices. Therefore, on today's Tuesday transformation, we bring you some then-and-now pictures of Kiara Advani that are proof of her drastic transformation over the years.

If it is to be believed on the reports, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie knots in February this year. The actress on Sidharth's birthday posted a cute mushy picture on her social media wishing him a happy birthday. Speaking about her movies, her upcoming movies, Satya Prem Ki Katha and RC 15, both will be released in the theatres next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)