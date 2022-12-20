Tuesday Transformation: Disha Patani's Mind Blowing Then And Now Pics Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped

By Prerna Targhotra
Tue, 20 Dec 2022 03:31 PM IST
Disha Patani is one of the most fashionable and eyeconic actress of the Bollywood (Image Credits: Instagram/ Disha Patani)

WE HAVE seen numerous celebrities' transformations, be it concerned with their weight loss or beauty. In today's Tuesday transformation, we bring you the astounding beauty evolution of Malang star, Disha Patani. Disha Patani is one of the gorgeous Bollywood celebrities who has her beauty and fashion game at the point. Be it corsets, mini dresses or bikinis, Disha Patani can slay every outfit with glamour and grace.

The EK Villian Returns starrer, Disha Patani is among the hottest diva of the B-town and has a modern and minimalistic approach to makeup and beauty. The pictures of the diva on her Instagram are all about the glamour, fashion and beauty of the star. But if you look up some old pictures of Disha on google, you might not find similar-looking pictures that are proof of her great beauty evolution.

She made her debut with M.S Dhoni with Sushant Singh Rajput and since then has been one of the eminent and popular actresses of the B-town. She has also won an IFFA Award for Star Debut of the year Female, a Screen Award for Best Female Debut and the Stardust Award for Best Acting Debut for the movie.

 
 
 
The 30-year-old glamourous actress is a bombshell on the red carpets and is slaying fashion styles. She is a fan-favourite actress on social media. In one of her recent posts, Disha shared a mirror selfie of herself donning a black bikini where she advised her fans to "Eat Your Carbs". The actress is never behind to give out major fashion goals for her fans.

Meanwhile, she recently starred in 'Ek Villian Returns' which also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The actress will next star in 'Suriya 42' along with south rockstar Suriya and the film is expected to release in 2023. Along with that, the actress will also be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in her upcoming film 'Yodha' which is expected to release next year.

