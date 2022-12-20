Try These 5 Yoga Poses To Boost Your Immunity This Winter Season

WINTER SEASON is accorded with unbearable temperatures and foggy environments that tend to effects individual health and body. Infections, skin allergies, dryness, colds, cough, flu, indigestion, bloating, viral fever and much more common winter illness can deteriorate an individual's health by hindering the immune system.

However, by maintaining a healthy lifestyle, consuming a healthy and balanced diet can help in protecting one's immunity system. Moreover, inculcating at least one-hour yoga sessions in a daily routine can make a big difference. According to Yoga For Wellness, it helps in lowering the stress hormones that compromise the individual immune system, while conditioning the lungs and respiratory tract. Yoga poses help in stimulating the lymphatic system to expel toxins from the body and increase the oxygenated blood to different parts of the body. Therefore, we bring you the five best yoga poses to boost your immunity in chilly seasons.

1. Triangle Pose

Also known as Trikonasana, the Triangle pose is a foundation yoga pose which helps strengthen the legs and stretch the groins, hamstrings and hips. It also helps in opening the chest and shoulders and further improves balance and stability.

2. Child Pose

Also known as Balasana, the child pose creates a moment of rest and is a kneeling asana in modern yoga. It helps in calming the body, mind and spirit and gently stretches the lower back and muscles around the hips. It helps in releasing tension from the lower back by reducing stress and fatigue and elevates mood and mind. It also promotes the enhancement of blood circulation to the face, calms the nervous system and builds immunity.

3. Cobra Pose

Cobra pose also known as Bhujangasana, is a heart-opening backbend which lets you stretch the entire upper body and provide relief for lower back pain. It also helps in opening the lungs, strengthening the spine and increasing energy and immunity.

4. Locust Pose

Salabhasana or Locus pose is a chest opener yoga asana that strengthens the back and core muscles and improves social mobility. It helps in opening the chest and promotes better breathing. It is also a yoga pose that is traditionally known to improve digestion.

5. Legs Up the Wall Pose

Categorized as one of the most simple yoga poses performed against the wall. It provides extreme relaxation to different parts of the body by relieving stress, tension and anxiety. Also known as Viparita Karani, the yoga pose helps in relaxing the nervous system, furthermore strengthening the immunity system of an individual.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)