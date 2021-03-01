So, here we are with a list of the most common types of headaches and their easy-peasy solutions. Read on to know their solutions in form of natural and home remedies. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Health Desk: Are you complaining of having constant headaches? Are you concerned that the problem has become pretty frequent? Then, don't worry you have landed on the right page. Trust us, it is normal to have a headache as it may happen due to a lot of reasons like stress, your daily routine, work pressure, traffic and more. The intensity of these headaches may vary from mild to severe from person to person.

Amidst this, what seems like the best option is to pop some pills or call your doctor. But, what if we tell you that these headaches can vanish just by trying out some natural methods? Well, yes, before you book an appointment with your doctor take a look at these home/natural remedies which can easily be possible with just a little help from your kitchen ingredients. So, here we are with a list of the most common types of headaches and their easy-peasy solutions.

Headache from stress

Stress is a common factor for people to suffer from headaches. This can easily happen due to pollution, traffic, noise and more. This type of headache happens when the muscles in your forehead contract and you experience an aching pain on either side of your head.

Solution: Try essential oils. Yes, these types of oils are concentrated liquids that contain special aromas and have therapeutic benefits. So, all you need to do is take a little peppermint or lavender essential oil and apply it on the temple area of your head. There are high chances that this will help you get relief.

Migraine

Migraine is one of the most severe forms of headache which happens in one part of your head and you can experience excruciating pain. Medically, this can happen due to genetic disorders caused because of neurotransmitters, inflammation and more. Migraine also takes place due to poor sleep, unhealthy lifestyle, and other poor habits like overdose of headache medicines. Therefore, people who don't get sound sleep, addicted to alcohol and smoking, have high chances of suffering from migraines.

Solution: Try ginger. Yes, ginger is a herb that is known to cure nausea and also, migraines. As per some researches, powder of this kitchen ingredient can reduce the pain of severe headache. Also, it has lesser chances of side effects unline many other medicines.

Headache from drinking coffee or having chocolate

As weird as it may sound, but this is true. People are getting headaches due to excessive consumption of caffeine. Some people are so addicted to tea and coffee that they can't function without having the beverages every hour! That's where they are making a mistake.

Solution: Although the proper solution to this problem is to limit your caffeine intake. But incase of a temporary solution grab an ice-pack and apply it exactly where it's paining.

