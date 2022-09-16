Try These Morning Yoga Poses To Start Your Day

MOST of us have to get up early morning to go to school, college or offices making it a big task to get up in the morning afresh and start the day. Morning is the time of the day which sets our mood for the whole day. If you're someone who relies on tea or coffee to stay active throughout the day, you should skip those morning coffee sessions and indulge yourself in yoga. Yoga in the morning is amazing for an individual's health.

Implanting the regular practice of yoga is considered a healthy lifestyle habit for the body and mind. However, morning yoga can be especially beneficial. Practising yoga in the morning recycles our first breath which has the potential to create, live and enjoy throughout the day. It helps in warming up the body and channelises our vibrations. After 7-8 hours of long sleep, our body is relaxed, the mind is clear and receptive to positive ideas and messages.

Amidst these benefits of yoga, read below some Best Yoga Asanas to practice in the morning.

1. Balasana

Also known as the child pose, Balasna relieves stress in your neck, shoulder, back and hips. It provides a sense of mental, physical and emotional relief.

How to do it:

Kneel, by keeping your buttock on your heels bend forward and bring your chest close to your thighs. Now, place your hands on the floor and try to touch your forehead to the floor. Stay in this position while taking five to ten breaths.

2. Ustrasana

Also known as the Camel Pose, Ustrasana helps in stretching every muscle of your body and as result improves your digestive system, endocrine system and blood circulation.

How to Do it:

Kneel on the floor and align your hips right above your knees and keep the soles of your feet upwards, place your hands on your hip and take a few breaths. After some seconds, stretch your spine and keep your palms on your heels. Draw your shoulder blades towards each other and press your palms on your feet. Tilt your head back and keep this position. Continue breathing while in the position.

3. Kapalbhati

This asana involves breathing which cleans the sinuses. It refreshes you to start the day with positive energy. It is a yogic way of cleansing the body. It also increases the metabolic rate and aids in weight loss. This asana energizes the nervous system and rejuvenates the brain cells.

How to do it:

Sit comfortably with your spine erect. Place your hands on your knees with palms open and take a deep breath. As you exhale, pull your navel back towards the spine. Do as much as you comfortably can. As you relax the navel; and the abdomen, the breath flows into your lungs automatically. Take 20 breaths to complete one round of Kapal Bhati. After completion of one round, relax with your eyes closed and observe the sensations in your body. Do two more rounds of Kapal Bhati.