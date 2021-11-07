New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the level of air pollution increasing each year, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the situation. Since last year, the number of lung patients has increased, so it makes it important to pay more attention to the lung's health. And what can be better than yoga?

Yoga is one of the best ways to improve the health of the lungs, make them stronger and alleviate stress. Yoga helps in improving the function of the lungs by clearing the airways and nasal passages. The best time to do yoga is at the crack of the dawn. So as the pollution is increasing, here we are with some yoga asanas that will help you in keeping your lungs healthy and strong. Take a look below:

Kapalbhati

- Sit in a meditation posture, with the hands resting on the knees.

- Inhale through both nostrils accompanied by a contraction of the abdominal muscles.

- After a few seconds, exhale, bringing abdominal muscles to relax.

- Continue this exercise for at least two minutes.

Hasta Uttanasana

- Stand straight in samasthiti and raise your arms over your head, ensuring that your palms face each other and are joined.

- Now, slowly bend back, keeping your knees straight.

- Stay for a few seconds and come back to the original position.

Padhastasana

- Stand up straight and keep your feet a few inches apart.

- Now, slightly bend your torso.

- Stay in that position and fold your hands, grabbing the opposite elbows.

- Let your head and neck hang loose.

- Relax in this posture, breathing deeply.

Dhanurasana

- Lie on your stomach and bend your legs towards your hips.

- Hold your ankles with your palms, and then lift your arms and legs as high as you can.

- Try to hold the posture as long as you can.

Anilom Vilom

- Sit in an upright posture and close your eyes.

- Take a few deep breaths and keep the fingers of your right hand in the vishnu mudra on the nose

- Inhale from your left nostril, keeping the right nostril close.

- Repeat this exercise with the left side.

Chakrasana

- Lie on your back and fold your legs.

- Place your hands beside your head, facing the sky.

-Now, slowly lift your body upwards, forming an arch.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv