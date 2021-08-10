In order to prepare yourself to keep away from small symptoms like coughing and sneezing which can take a deadlier form of COVID-19 during monsoon, try these home remedies.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As much as the monsoon season brings with it a pleasant respite from the hot and scorching summer, it comes with a plethora of scary diseases which can be dangerous for your health. Therefore, with air pollution levels peaking, rains showering and immunities dipping, it’s important to know how one can prevent the harmful effects on one’s health.

So in order to prepare yourself to keep away from small symptoms like coughing and sneezing which can take a deadlier form of COVID-19 during monsoon, try these home remedies. These tips are easy to follow and the antidotes can be made with easily available kitchen ingredients in your home.

Put slices of ginger in whatever you are cooking

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which lead to relieve nausea and pain. It also helps in clearing nose and reducing cough.

Drink lukewarm water

Office and school-goers can boil one teaspoon of ginger, cumin, fennels seeds, and coriander leaves, and keep drinking it throughout the day.

Consume basil/ tulsi leaves

Tulsi is an ancient ayurvedic herb to cure diseases. This plant leaf have magical healing properties. Therefore, three to four basil leaves can be chewed every day, or be made into a paste with honey and then consumed in order to get rid of the cough and sneezing.

Turmeric helps

Turmeric is one of the most multifunctional spices which is found in our daily use. It has got anti-inflammatory properties which helps one heal quickly. So, you can mix half a teaspoon of turmeric with honey and then consume it twice a day.

Try having neem

Neem again is one of the go-to herbs for issues like coughing and sneezing. Chew five-six neem leaves every morning, empty stomach. Neem is very good at absorbing harmful pollutants and may also help detoxify the effects.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal