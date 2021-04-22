Here we are with a few easy tips to follow by being at home in order to strengthen your immune system in the wake of the deadly pandemic which will prove to be a boon in such a time. Read on to know

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The new strain of COVID-19 is affecting the country and how. The second wave of the virus is said to be even deadlier and a lot of people are complaining of lung issues like breathing problems. As per the recent reports, many patients' who have contracted COVID, their oxygen levels are going down below 80, which is extremely severe.

Therefore, it is very important to take care of your health and keep your immunity high. And since a lot of cities and states are undergoing lockdown and curfews, one can hardly step out of the house. Also, amidst the tough times, it is recommended to stay safe indoors as much as possible. So, here we are with a few easy tips to follow by being at home in order to strengthen your immune system in the wake of the deadly pandemic which will prove to be a boon in such a time. Take a look:

Calm yourself down with meditation

Needless to say, it is stressful to come across such situations where people are contracting the disease and while you are stuck at home. So, the first thing is to get rid of the paranoia and calm yourself down and the best way to do is meditate. Yes, all you need to do is find a peaceful corner at your home and have some 'me' time for yourself. Invest at least 20-30 minutes a day to meditate in peace. Doing this, won't only ward off your stress but will make you fitter by increasing your immunity too.

Include these nutrients in your diet

Having proper food is also one of the ways to keep your immune system intact. Therefore, it is very necessary to keep a track on what are you putting in your stomach. So, it is recommended that you eat foods that have a high source of Vitamin C, Fiber, antioxidants and prebiotics. These nutrients not only help in making your immunity better but also help in building your stamina.

Try natural ingredients

Include natural ingredients in your diet like black pepper, adulsa, cumin seeds, ashwagandha these are rich enough with nutrients to help you make your defence mechanism stronger. Also, these kitchen ingredients come with a lot of other health benefits too.

Maintain proper sleep cycle and keep yourself hydrated

Lack of sleep is one of the major factors for a lot of physical and mental health issues such as anxiety, stress and more. Also, since we are almost entering the month of May, there are chances of heat to increase therefore, keeping our bodies hydrated can also ward off a lot of unwanted health conditions, plus having water is always recommended as it impacts immunity too. Therefore, have at least 3-4 litres of water every day and 7-8 hours of sound sleep daily to prepare your body to fight with corona.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal