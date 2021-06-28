A lot of people deal with facial fat which sometimes doesn't get reduced with regular workout. Therefore, here we are with 5 easy-peasy facial yoga exercises which will help you get rid of your stubborn face fat. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the drastic changes which most of the people have went through during COVID-19 lockdown is their weight. While some have been following their exercise regime quite ardently while some just let go and gained extra kilos.

Usually body fat is easier to lose once people bounce back to their normal routine of walking and moving. But, it's the fat of the special places like one's face that is quite stubborn and doesn't just get reduced with cardio. And also, in the world of digitalization where you can still hide your body weight in selfies, it is difficult to deal with fat on your face. Therefore, here we are with a few exercises suggested by experts which can help you tackle the extra fat on your face. Take a look

Chin Pull

This is a very basic exercise that can help your face look slim. Sit in a comfortable position and try pulling your chin in an upwards position looking at the ceiling or the sky. This will help in stretching your nerves that will help in toning the chin area.

Try Making Fish Face

Just suck your cheeks in like you do while contouring the face in your make-up sessions. Hold the position for five seconds and try smiling with that face. This pose will not only remove your facial fat but will give you a selfie worth face.

Lift Your Face

Another best way to get rid of facial fat easily, place your hand in a punch form just beneath your chin and hold the posture for few seconds. Repeat the exercise and you are done.

Mouth Washing Exercise

A very simple exercise which can be done while you go to brush your teeth. You just have to fill the air in your mouth and then bounce it from one side to another. Repeat the process for 20-30 seconds and relax for a bit. This process will help in enhancing the laugh lines and reduce the bubbliness around the cheek.

Rock and Roll

This effective and simple activity not only tones your chin, jawline, and neck muscles but also tightens the neck area, and helps in reducing the sagging skin. All you need to do is sit comfortably and keep your head facing forward. Now, bend your head towards one side in line with your chin and turn your head in a circular motion. Keep your back straight and shoulders down while doing so. Make the motions in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions for a few minutes.

