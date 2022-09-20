Trouble In Sleeping? Follow These Tips To Get A Sound Sleep

MANY OF us struggle to get good sleep at night. Tossing and turning in bed is the everyday routine for some people. Sleep is very important for an individual as it helps your body and brain function properly. Good sleep can improve your learning, memory, decision making and creativity. Adequate sleep maintains the hormonal balance, keeps your heart healthy and reduces stress. When you don't get enough sleep, you can't function at your best. Read below some tips to sleep better:

1. Make a sleep schedule

Sticking to a regular sleep schedule helps in maintaining the timing of the body's internal clock and can help you fall asleep and wake up more easily. The advised sleep schedule for a healthy adult is at least seven hours. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, try to be consistent.

2. Manage stress

High levels of stress impair sleep by prolonging how long it takes to fall asleep and fragmenting sleep. Stress and sleep are closely interlinked. Stress can highly impact your sleep quality and duration. Moreover, inadequate sleep can increase stress levels and can cause a negative mood, low energy and difficulty in concentrating.

3. Include Physical Activity

Regular physical activity promotes better sleep. Physical exercises increase your core body temperature, after 30 to 90 minutes, the core body temperature starts to fall which facilitates sleepiness. However, avoid being active near your bedtime.

4. Limit daytime naps

Sleeping in the daytime can interfere with night-time sleep patterns. Limit your naps to no more than an hour and avoid napping late in the day.

5. Create a good environment

A good sleeping environment which is a bit dark, quiet, comfortable and cosy can improve your sleep. Many studies have shown that people simply sleep better when their bedroom is optimized for lights and noise levels, temperature and comfort. So, create a nice environment in your bedroom to get good sleep.

6. Have a warm bath

Before going to bed at night, try to take a warm bath. Taking a warm bath before going to bed can help you sleep better, especially if the water temperature and timing of the bath are just right. It washes down your stress and makes you feel relaxed helping in good sleep.

7. Maintain a good diet

Diet, sleep and exercise go hand-in-hand. A good diet helps you stay healthy which in turn generates good lifestyle habits in your life including better sleep. A healthy diet promotes quality sleep.