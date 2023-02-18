Triyuginarayan Temple: All You Need To Know About The Place Where Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati Got Married

THE FESTIVAL of Maha Shivratri is celebrated to commemorate the occasion when Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati at one of the sacred places of the country. This year, Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on February 18, Saturday with great fervour and joy. Maha Shivratri commonly means 'Greatest Night Of Lord Shiva' and indicates that Lord Shiva performed the Shiva Tandava on this day. It is a night-long festival celebrated with grand festivities around the country, where devotees worship Lord Shiva with utmost devotion and dedication.

According to popular beliefs, one of the main reasons to celebrate Maha Shivratri is as Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati for the second time on this auspicious day at the holy place of Triyuginarayan temple.

Triyuginarayan Temple is situated in the Rudrapryag district of Uttarakhand. It is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu. According to legends, this temple is popular as Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati and Lord Vishnu witnessed the ceremony along with God Brahma. A special feature of this temple is a perpetual fire that burns in front of the temple. The flame is believed to burn from the times of the divine marriage. Thus, the temple is also known as the Akhand Dhuni temple.

The Triyuginarayan temple resembles the temple of Kedarnath in architectural style and hence attracts a lot of devotees. Adi Shankaracharya is credited with building many temples in the Uttarakhand region. The shrine houses a silver, 2-foot image of the god Vishnu (Narayana), accompanied by consort, the goddess of wealth Lakshmi and the goddess of music and learning Saraswati.

In front of the temple, the Havana-kund with the eternal flame; the witness of the wedding of Shiva and Parvati is situated. Devotees add aahuti (sacrificial offerings of wood) to the flame and collect the ashes as blessings. A stone called the Brahma Shila in front of the temple is regarded as the exact spot of the divine marriage. The ponds of Rudra Kund, Vishnu Kund, Brahma Kund and Saraswati Kund are other holy spots situated near the temple. A water stream called Saraswati Ganga originates in the courtyard of the temple. It fills all the holy ponds in the vicinity.

As per Indian mythology, Goddess Parvati was the daughter of Himavat; the personification of the Himalayas. She was known as the rebirth and incarnation of Sati, who was the first wife of Lord Shiva. Goddess Parvati at first tried to allure Lord Shiva with her mesmerising beauty, but later on, she won the heart of the deity by practising rigorous penance at Gauri Kund. Pilgrims visiting the Triyuginaryan temple also visit the Gauri Kund temple, dedicated to Parvati. Before the marriage ceremony, all the Gods are believed to have taken the bath in three kunds or small ponds namely, Rudra kund, Vishnu kund and Brahma Kund.