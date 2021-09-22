This year in 2021 Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 20th to October 6th. Meanwhile, the Tritiya Shraddha will be falling on September 23, 2021. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pitru Paksha is the fortnight period between the full moon time of Bhadrapad and the pratipada of Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month to Amavasya tithi. This time period is considered sacred to pay homage to one's deceased ancestors by performing a certain puja.

Tritiya Shraddha performed for the family members who died on the Tritiya tithi, including both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of any month. This year in 2021 Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 20th to October 6th. Meanwhile, the Tritiya Shraddha will be falling on September 23, 2021.

Tritiya Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Tritiya tithi begins: September 23 at 06:53 am

Tritiya tithi ends: September 24 at 08:29 am

Kutup Muhurat: 11:49 am - 12:37 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12:37 pm - 01:25pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:25 pm - 03:51 pm

Sunrise: 06:09 am

Sunset: 06:16 pm

Tritiya Shraddha: Significance

According to Brahmpurana, it is believed that Gods are pleased if one's deceased ancestors are pleased. And they are worshipped before the Gods. In the Hindu religion, one's deceased family members are honoured and performed a puja for especially during the days of Pitru Paksha.

The Shraddha rituals are performed on tithi (both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha) of death, falling in Pitru Paksha. In case tithi is not known, Shraddha can be done on the last day of Pitru Paksha that is on Ashwin Amavasya. It is also called Sovereign Amavasya. Homage is paid to the ancestors by doing tarpan, offering food, water and donations.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of of the Shraddha Tarpan is done.

Tritiya Shraddha: Rituals

- The one who is performing the puja of Shraddhas needs to take an early morning bath, wear clean clothes, preferably a dhoti and sacred thread.

- He should wear a darbha grass ring.

- As per puja vidhi, the sacred thread is changed multiple times during rituals.

- Pour water slowly from a pot while chanting mantras amidst keeping in mind the ancestors.

- Some people even do pinda - daan by making round balls of rice and flour which are called pinda. These are offered along with flowers and water.

- Puja is performed and food is offered to the departed soul.

- Firstly, the food is offered to the cow which is considered sacred in Hindus.

- A crow is considered as a connecting link between this world and the world of the deceased. Food is offered to crow also.

- A small portion of food is offered to the dog and to the ants also.

- Brahmins are offered food, dakshina and clothes.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal