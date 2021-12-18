New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goddess Bhairavi is the fifth of the ten Mahavidya Goddesses, who is fierce and terrifying. Goddess Bhairavi is the consort of the Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with the annihilation, as per drikpanchang. She came into being on the Purnima tithi of Margashirsha month, as per the Hindu calendar. So annually on Purnima Tithi of Margashirsha month devotees celebrate Bhairavi Jayanti. This year, the day will be observed on December 19, 2021.

As per belief, worshipping Tripur Bhairavi relieves devotees from suffering.

Goddess Bhairavi is worshipped in thirteen different forms–Tripura Bhairavi, Chaitanya Bhairavi, Siddh Bhairavi, Bhuvaneshwar Bhairavi, Sampadaprad Bhairavi, Kaleshwari Bhairavi, Kaamershwari Bhairavi, Kamaleshwari Bhairavi, Rudra Bhairavi, Bhadra Bhairavi, Shatkuti Bhairavi and Nitya Bhairavi.

Bhairavi Jayanti 2021: Iconography

As per Drikpanchang, Goddess Bhairavi is portrayed as two strikingly different images. In one she resembles Goddess Kali, sitting in the cremation ground on top of a headless corpse. The Goddess has four arms, in one, she is holding a sword, in second a Trishul, in third a demon’s severed head and her fourth arm is in the Abhaya Mudra, urging devotees to have no fear.

In another image, she resembles Goddess Parvati and shines with the radiance of ten thousand rising suns. Just like the first iconography, she also has four arms but is holding different items, namely a holy book, rosary, Abhaya and Varada Mudra. The Goddess is shown sitting on a lotus flower.

Bhairavi Jayanti 2021: Sadhna

As per Drikpanchang, sadhana is done to get rid of bad spirits and weaknesses. The goddess is also worshipped for getting a beautiful spouse, successful love life and marriage.

Bhairavi Jayanti 2021: Mantras

Om Hreem Bhairavi Kalaum Hreem Svaha

Hstraim Hsklreem Hstraumh

Hasaim Hasakarim Hasaim

Om Tripurayai Vidmahe Mahabhairavyai Dhimahi Tanno Devi Prachodayat

