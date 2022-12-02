Tripti Dimri's Lookbook: From Sarees To Denims, The 'Qala' Star Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

THE 'QALA' fame Tripti Dimri is one of Bollywood's favourite actresses in terms of fashion and style. The Bulbul star has a delightful Instagram feed with an array of bold, fusion and catchy ensembles. From monochrome to beachy looks, Tripti Dimri is a glamour to the eyes. Have a look at some of the most iconic fashion looks of Tripti Dimri which are major fashion goals and must in your wardrobe.

1. The Qala star in this look has featured light-washed denim jeans along with a turtle-neck top giving her a transitional look, Along with pair of glass heels and a chain-lock choker, the actress is looking glamorous and proving major fashion goals in the light of comfortability.

2. This shimmery look has dazzled up her look in this coffee-coloured dress. With minimal makeup and a dusky look, the actress is setting levels of fashion with her sleek and beautiful look.

3. Saree is an outfit that suits the best and brings out the natural beauty of a woman. This off-white saree paired with earrings and light makeup is giving the actress a rich look. She is looking mesmerisingly beautiful in this gorgeous saree.

4. The actress not only aced in comfortable looks in saree and sports wear but also is a major fashion goal in winter wear.

5. The Qala star is giving a minimal and chic look in this velvet old-school churidar suit layered with a mauve dupatta with floral patchwork.