New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Pitru Paksha or Shraadh is a special time when Hindus appease their deceased ancestors and seek their blessings. On this day, people perform certain puja rituals and offer food for the peace of the family members who have passed away. From the full moon day of Bhadrapad to Ashwin month Amavasya, this period is known as Pitru Paksha.

This year in 2021, Pitru Paksha started from September 20th, Monday, and will be observed till October 6th, Wednesday. Meanwhile, Trayodashi tithi Shraddha is on October 4th, Monday. Trayodashi Shraddha is also known as Teras Shraddha.

Trayodashi Shraddha Tithi is also known as Kakbali and Balabholani Teras in Gujarat state. Performing Shraddha on this tithi is considered suitable for the children of the family who are no more.

Trayodashi Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Trayodashi tithi begins - October 3, 2021 at 10:29 pm

Trayodashi tithi ends - October 4, at 09:05 pm

Kutup Muhurat - 11:46 am - 12:33 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:33 pm - 01:20 pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:20 pm - 03:42 pm

Sunrise 06:15 am

Sunset 06:03 pm

Trayodashi Shraddha: Significance

Trayodashi Shraddha is the thirteenth day of Pitru Paksh. Shraddha on this day is performed for the persons who died on the day of Trayodashi of either of the two paksha. Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas.

However, the muhurat after that still remains till the Aparahna Kala gets over. In the end, the Shraddha Tarpan is performed. Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious by Hindus and during this time no auspicious events like weddings or anything take place.

Shraddha puja during Pitru Paksha is considered very important by Hindus. The Markandeya Purana scripture says that by Shraddhas ancestors get contented and bestow with health, wealth and happiness. The one who does all the rituals of Shraddha is believed to attain salvation. The present generation repays their debts by performing Shraddhas to the ancestors in the Pitru Paksha.

Trayodashi Shraddha: Rituals

- The performer of Shraddhas gets a purifying bath, wears clean clothes, preferably a dhoti and sacred thread.

- He wears a darbha grass ring and holy thread.

- As per puja vidhi, the sacred thread is changed multiple times during rituals.

- Pindadan is done, rounded heap of rice, cow milk, ghee, sugar and honey are made. This is called Pinda. With devotion and respect the Pinda are offered to the ancestors.

- Along with black til ( sesame ) and Jau ( barley ) water is poured slowly from a pot during the ritual of Tarpan.

- Lord Vishnu and Yama are worshipped.

- Food is first offered to the cow then to crow, the dog and to ants.

- After that Brahmans are served with food and dakshina.

- Charity and donation on these days are considered very rewarding.

- Some families also arrange the ritual recitals of Bhagvata Purana and Bhagavad Gita.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal