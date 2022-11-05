Travel Destinations: Bookmark These 5 Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In November

NOVEMBER IS a month which marks the beginning of the winter season in Northern and Western parts of India. It is the time of the year when hill stations and the Eastern part of India are decked up with beauty and mesmerizing weather amid snowfall.

India is a wonderland with electronic destinations to visit and witness the true diversity and culture of the country. From Hill stations to desserts, the beauty of Indian places is spellbinding. The month of November is a perfect time to visit the places that experience snowfall in this month and are amongst the top tourist attractions.

Look below the list of six places in India to add to your bucket list to witness snowfall in November month.

1. Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir

The weather in Kashmir in November is a little cool with pleasant afternoons and cold nights. The day temperature ranges from around 10 degrees C to 20 degrees C in November and goes to 0 degrees C or lower sometimes. You can visit the cities of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pavilion, Pahalgam and Srinagar to experience the exotic beauty of snowfall in Kashmir.

2. Ladakh

The temperature of Ladakh dips to 6 to 7 degrees C during the day and night in November month. With the weather starting to get chilly, there are high chances of snowfall during this month. The place receives snowfall by the end of September in higher altitudes. The place is located in the Trans-Himalayan region and attracts the maximum number of tourists in winter.

3. Uttarakhand

The state of Uttarakhand experiences wonderful weather throughout the year and is one of the major tourist attractions in India. The Devbhumi is known for its serene, peaceful, charming and cost-effective places that alleviate the summer blues. From Dehradun, Auli, and Ranikhet to Chopta, Khirsu and Munsiyari, you can experience enthralling weather and snowfall in these places from November to February.

4. Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

Kurfi experiences cold breezy temperatures in November. November to March are the best months to visit and sightsee Kurfi in Himachal Pradesh as snowfall is at its peak during this time. The place becomes perfect for snow activities such as skiing, snowboarding, ice skating etc.

5. Lambasingi, Andhra Pradesh

Lambasingi in Andhra Pradesh is a village that experiences temperatures below o degrees C in winter. The place is known as the 'Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh' with the unique feature of being the only place in the southern region receiving snowfall. It is a great place to witness and enjoy snowfall and rejuvenate with friends and families.