Travel Destinations: 7 Best Places In India To Enjoy Your Holidays With Family

EVERYONE NEEDS a holiday to escape the daily grind and city life. Vacations are also a great opportunity to rekindle family ties, which can be challenging in the course of everyday life. But hold on—arranging a family vacation is not that straightforward. Choosing a destination that appeals to every member of the family, making bookings, and packing the luggage are all difficult aspects of planning a family trip.

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-visit location for anyone who enjoys history and culture. Many great statues, temples, and other architecturally significant buildings may be seen in this area.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Since so many people from Nepali, Tibetan, and Bhuani cultures call Gangtok, Sikkim, home, the city is culturally diverse. The mouthwatering meal selections, their homes, and the dressing will give you a sense of each of these countries.

Ooty, Tamil nadu

The most well-known hill station in Tamil Nadu is Ooty, which draws visitors from all across the nation. Some of the most breathtaking views of the surrounding estates and countryside can be found in Ooty, a stunning and peaceful town.

Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, also known as "the paradise on earth," is often referred to as "the Switzerland of India" due to its beauty, which is framed on one side by the Mighty Himalayas and on the other by lush flora and wildlife.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Due to its British-style architecture, snow-covered Himalayan mountain ranges, and the most significant and well-known mall for shopping outings, Shimla is a well-liked hill station.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

The cultural beauty of Jaipur, sometimes referred to as the "pink city," is mesmerising with its monuments, locations, and aesthetics.

Alleppey, Kerala

In Alleppey, you can take in the serene and beautiful backwaters of Kerala while surrounded by a bounty of greenery. Alleppey is appropriate for people of all ages because renting a houseboat would be both an adventure and a chance to get some well-deserved peace and quiet.