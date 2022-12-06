Travel 'Around The Globe' With A Spectacular International Food Carnival At Edesia

TAKE your taste buds on a roller-coaster ride to seven continents of the world as Edesia; a global cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla is hosting the ‘Around The Globe’ food festival from December 3 to December 18, 2022.

The theme of the first edition of ‘Around The Globe Food Festival is ‘Food Carnival’ with interactive stations such as - Swirling Soup (Opening Act), Fire Show (Live Street Food Stations), Whistling Starters (Mime Show), The Great Indian Main Course (Circus), Salad Jugglers (Filler Act), Rice Pyramids, Drinks Pit stop (Break Time), The Dancing Ice Cream (Show Stopper), The Bread Carpet ( VVIP Zone), The Wheel Of Desserts (Grand Finale) from across continents with and our chefs and mixologists as the ringmasters.

Munch on Mexican Tacos or chop your way through the delectable Dimsums, dip the Churros in the hot chocolate just the way the Spanish do or live the Hot Dog culture from the USA, roll over Turkish Shawarmas or go Mamma Mia over flatbread Piadina, ‘Around The Globe’ food festival boasts of 100+ dishes spread across 15 days.

A few of the menu highlights include Prawn Bisque, French Onion Soup, Falafel, Pita Breads, Burritos, Crepes, Burgers, Ratatouille, Sandwiches, Harissa Chicken Wings, Paella, Rice Pilaf, Lebanese Kibbeh, Popcorn Chicken, Tiramisu, Greek Mousakka, Burgers, Tiramisu, Chicken & Cheese Enchiladas, Espinacas con Garbanzos & many more.

Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food & Beverage said, “We have been constantly striving to curate immersive dining experiences for our guests to mesmerize all their senses when they visit our restaurants. Our Around The Globe menu features the dishes which have gained cult status across continents and countries making the food festival an adventurous ride for the palate.”

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager said, "Edesia has recently bagged the number one spot in Trip Advisor’s Travellers Choice Ranking which offers a great reason to celebrate our chefs who come with expertise on diverse cuisines across the globe and our patrons who have showered their unconditional support."

The entire restaurant would be painted in vibrant hues of red, white, blue and yellow and decked up with printed carnival flags, colourful bulbs and quirky pom poms. The vintage carnival set-up will take guests on a trip to ‘La La Land’ while bringing out the world of fantasy, fun, sparkle and magic with food. A perfect Instagram reel around our Toy Train-themed photo corner or a personal selfie with the Statue of Liberty or the Eiffel Tower (while you still figure out your world tour plans), Around The World food festival, would be a treat to your palate as well as your eyes.

What: Around the Globe Food Festival

Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla

Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm

Buffet Prices (per person): INR 2399 + taxes