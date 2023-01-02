Trailanga Swami Jayanti 2023: 5 Inspirational Teachings Of The Great Yogi That You Must Imbibe In Life

JANUARY 02 every year is observed as the Tailang Swami Jayanti in the country. Tailang Swami Ji was a great yogi who was believed to have divine powers. Popularly known as Trailanga Swami, he was a Siddh Mahapurush who performed innumerable miracles. His birth anniversary is observed annually on the Ekadashi Tithi or the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Paush.

The great yogi of his times was born in Holia at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. People believed that he was the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is believed to live for about more than 250 years. On the special occasion of his birth anniversary, we bring you some inspirational teachings that one should inhibit in their life.

Teachings Of Trailanga Swami

1. His teaching included, "Those who forget their nature, their Godly essence, forget the power within themselves. Our real nature most often is mistaken by others. They prefer to believe in a miracle of the supernatural, rather than the inner strength of the powers that all of us possess.”

2. Bondage, according to Trailanga, is defined as “attachment to the world,” whereas freedom is defined as “renunciation of the world and absorption in God.”

3. For The person who has no desires, this earth becomes heaven for them.

4. Attachment is a chronic disease and can be cured by detaching oneself from people, things and worldly pleasures.

5. The content person is the richest person and the greedy is the poor one.

6. A Guru can be the one who is free from attachment, and delusion and the one who transcended the ego.