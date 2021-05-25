Towel Day began in 2001 and ever since the unique day is being celebrated by people in United Kingdom and some other parts of the World as well. Read on to take a look at messages, quotes, SMSes, wishes and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In all the talk of special days, little did one know that there's a day called Towel Day which exists. Yes, we bet you didn't believe this when you read the title. But it is true and is special day there for real. It is celebrated every year on May 25 in honour for the late author Douglas Adams.

He was a celebrated English writer who in his book The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy described the importance of towel. Therefore, on this day his fans and admirers openly carry a towel with them as a tribute.

Towel Day began in 2001 and ever since the unique day is being celebrated by people in United Kingdom and some other parts of the World as well. So on Towel Day 2021, we bring you best of messages, quotes, SMSes, wishes and more to share with your near and dear ones. Take a look

Never forget to pack your towel when you are travelling…. Best wishes on National Towel Day.

Today is the day to celebrate Douglas Adams…. Today is the day to celebrate National Towel Day.

On National Towel Day, I wish that you enjoy the softest towels in your life to make your showers more fun.

I wish that you enjoy the softest towels in your life to make your showers more fun and celebrates love for Douglas Adams and towels.

Best wishes on National Towel Day to all…. Have fun this day which celebrates our love for Douglas Adams and towels.

Whether it is a beach you are going to or a shower you have on mind, don’t forget to carry your towel along.

Let the world know through the medium of social media the significance of the Happy Towel Day and Douglas Adams’s Life.

Wishing Happy Towel day to all the fans of Douglas Adams and his most celebrated work named Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

I think we loved him so much that we still can’t believe he is gone and hence we do carry towels and celebrate Towel Day.

If you have a towel in your luggage, you can use it the way you want… to wipe your body or to use as spread on the beach…. Happy National Towel Day.

Wishing a very Happy National Towel Day to all those who love Douglas Adams…. Have a great day!!!

Let us celebrate National Towel Day by roaming around in soft and comfy towels in this hot season of summers.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal