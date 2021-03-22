Know how your day will turn out to be, just take a look at your sunsign for March 22 horoscope. Scroll down to read about today's Panchang too.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Know what your stars have in store for you today. Have a look at the astrological predictions and your zodiac sign, in order to plan your day accordingly. Also, don't forget to check out today's Panchang.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Phalgun month, Krishna Paksha, Ekadashi Rashifal.

Today's Rahu Kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's festival and special day: Vijaya Ekadashi.

Horoscope

Aries: You can get busy with family work, but the economic stress will increase, due to which the spouse can get stress. Be patient. Put your mind to creative work.

Taurus: Professional reputation will increase. Gifts or honors will increase. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Control anger Family reputation will increase. New relationships will be formed.

Gemini: There is a need to control sentiments. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. Home useful items will increase. There will be sweetness in the relationship.

Cancer: You will be at rush in the day. Be aware of weather diseases. Life partner will get support. Business will be busy. Work done with intelligence skills will be done.

Leo: Do not risk in financial matters. Family reputation will increase. The opponent will be defeated. Be aware of fire or electrical accidents. The effort made will be meaningful.

Virgo: You will get your life partner's support. With the encouragement of father, a long pending work will be completed. There will be undue progress in the field of education.

Libra: You may get support from a female officer. New relationships will be formed. There is a need to be health conscious.

Scorpio: Do not take risks in economic matters. There will be a rush of vain. Do not feel sad about your married life. The hardwork done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile.

Sagittarius: There is a need to do more hard work in the field of education. The mind will remain restless due to children. Vain troubles and complications will remain. Be patient.

Capricorn: There will be some family and some business stress. Do not be disappointed, conditions will improve. The effort made will be fruitful. Family support will be available.

Aquarius: The economic side will be strong. Gifts and honors will increase. The creative effort will be fruitful. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. The effort made will be meaningful.

Pisces: Gifts and honors will increase. There will be chaos and rush without any reason. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Work done with intelligence will be successful.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal