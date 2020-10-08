The event, which was aimed at highlighting the role of those corona warriors who are at the frontlines of fighting the pandemic in the country, was also attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The Union Health Minister applauded Jagran New Media for its initiative and said that 'Corona Warriors' are working selflessly every day to save the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has left the who country in a shock and anxiety. However, many unsung heroes are working day and night to help those in need, giving a ray of hope to all the countrymen. These unsung heroes, also known as 'Corona Warriors', deserve respect and recognition and thus to honour such individuals and institutions, Jagran New Media's Health and lifestyle portal, Onlymyhealth.com organised the HealthCare Heroes Awards on Thursday.

The event, which was aimed at highlighting the role of those corona warriors who are at the frontlines of fighting the pandemic in the country, was also attended by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The Union Health Minister applauded Jagran New Media for its initiative and said that 'Corona Warriors' are working selflessly every day to save the country.

"I take this opportunity to salute all the Corona Warriors of the country and in particular, their mothers and family members, who always encouraged them to contribute towards the success of the fight against COVID-19," he said while extending his good wishes to Jagran New Media and Onlymyhealth.com.

Following the Union Health Minister's address, Jagran New Media's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Bharat Gupta thanked Dr Harsh Vardhan and said, "Health Care Heroes Awards is a campaign dedicated for corona warriors and these champions of change".

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, who has emerged as a messiah for migrant workers around the country, was also present at the event and was awarded special Editorial Choice Awards for his efforts during the pandemic.

During the event, Sood said that prayers and blessings of all the people will help him achieve his goals faster, adding that he designed the whole thing as how to help people according to their needs.

"Every day was a challenge and I don't know how I was able to cope up with that. We are giving almost 800 scholarships to students, While it was a challenge to identify the right candidates but things came together, he said.

"I am so glad that I was able to do my bit and touch the lives of so many people in the last few months," he added.

Apart from Dr Harsh Vardhan and Sonu Sood, several health experts and doctors also attended the event and discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how people can stop the spread of the dreadful infection by taking small steps.

Prof Priya Abraham (Director, ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune) during the discussion, however, cautioned people, saying India will not get a COVID-19 vaccine till July 2021 and noted that these "mutations are not so huge but we have to see as the time goes by".

Keeping in line with Prof Priya Abraham, Dr Sandeep Nayar (Chest & Respiratory Disease Specialist) said that it will be difficult to get a vaccine before June 2021. "It's a tough time. We can't hurry it up to get a vaccine, it has to go through the third trial," he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Ramanan Laxminarayanan (Director, Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics & Policy in Washington, DC) said the world is learning about the coronavirus every day and noted that things "we know today, may not be relevant in two weeks from now".

"People who are suffering from cardiovascular disease are more likely to get infected from COVID19. If you have recovered from corona, would recommend to get ECG and not workout too much," said Dr TS Kler ( Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute).

On the other hand, Swati Bathwal (Public Health Nutritionist) debunked common myths about coronavirus and said that immunity can be increased by sleep, reduction in stress, Vitamin D and gargle water.

"Please do not mix all the herbs, everybody is different so take an advice before using these remedies," she noted.

"People infected with COVID19 and not able to eat, they should have small meals every 2 hours. Hydration is very important and it is the key to recovery. When you are recovering, you don't need to exercise, you should rest," she added.

Following the discussion, the Jagran New Media awarded several corona warroirs for their role in India's battle against the deadly pandemic. There were four main categories awards: ‘Breakthrough Innovations’, ‘Beyond the call of duty’, ‘Covid Heroes’, ‘Awareness Warriors’. These categories were further divided into 3 sub categories. Breakthrough Innovations looked at top nominations in Technology, Testing and Patient Care. The category ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ focused on Doctors, Paramedics & Frontline warriors. Under ‘Covid Heroes’, Rural HealthCare, Youth Icons & Unsung Heroes were celebrated. In the ‘Awareness Warriors’ category, nominations were under the subcategories of Best Out of the Box idea, Most Impact and Hoax Busters.

